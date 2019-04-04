Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo to showcase her gifts in Penticton

Theresa Caputo gets it – her ability to communicate with the dead can be a little far-fetched for some to believe.

But, a successful reality television show, a number of best-selling books and now an arena tour across North America is evidence to her that many are open.

The star of TLC’s Long Island Medium returns to the South Okanagan Events Centre on Tuesday for her show titled Theresa Caputo – The Experience Live. It offers fans the chance to watch in person as she allows the spirits to guide her through the audience and interact thanks to her gift.

“What I do is crazy,” she told Black Press Media, from her New York office. “There’s no way that someone can communicate with someone from the other side, but there’s also no way that I could know some of these things.

“They (spirits) are talking to me about things that only you would know about or have experienced. Everyone has the right to their own opinion, but you can’t deny the fact that what I do helps people.”

Caputo’s arena show is a totally interactive experience. She begins with a quick speech, and from there goes wherever “spirit” takes her. Cameras follow her, and a large video screen displays all that she does.

“I am so proud of what an intimate moment we are able to create,” she says of the show. “The spirits have me stop in front of the person they need me to speak to and, no matter where you are in the arena, you can feel and be a part of this amazing experience.”

She said feedback from her shows, even those who aren’t big fans of her TV show, has been overwhelmingly positive.

“They will say, ‘I didn’t know what to expect,’ and, while many don’t personally get read, what they witness is life-changing,” she said.

“They realize that there are others who needed to hear from their loved ones more. No matter whether you believe in what I do or not, I want people to believe in themselves and I want them to know that there is more to life than what is here in the physical world. All of the things that they think are odd or weird or coincidence – that is their loved ones and that bond cannot – and will not – be broken.”

Caputo said the communication with spirits is always different, and it still fascinates her.

“I see shadows and silhouettes and do feel an emotional bond with them,” she said. “It’s different depending on how the person dies. If someone was stabbed, I will feel a sharp pain in my stomach and then immediately taste blood. If I feel a pain in the back of my head, it means someone died instantly or was hit in the head.”

She said she has had some sort of ability to communicate with the departed since the age of four, but didn’t really develop her gift until she was in her 20s.

She often struggled with how her gift clashes with her Catholic faith, but said once she incorporated them, things began to make more sense.

“When someone passes we are often left with a burden or guilt,” she said. “Your loved ones will bring up things that are holding you back from healing. It’s not what you want to hear but what you need to hear.

“They acknowledge these things so we can release them and embrace life. They don’t want us to beat ourselves up. It validates that they are with us. They are loving, guiding and protecting us always from the other side.”

The Penticton show takes place at the South Okanagan Event Centre on Tuesday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available and can be found at ticketmaster.ca.