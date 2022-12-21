Laugh in the new year in downtown Kelowna or Rutland

Train Wreck Comedy bringing in a pair of popular comedians for two separate shows

No matter where you live in Kelowna, Train Wreck Comedy has you covered for your New Year’s Eve plans.

Laugh in 2023 at either Kelowna Curling Club downtown, or at Freddy’s Brewpub in Rutland.

Two-time Leo Award winner Erica Sigurdson will headline the downtown show, with over 20 years of experience on stage under her belt.

Her work has taken her all around the world during that time, including Thailand, Iceland and Afghanistan. She has also featured on the CBC Radio show ‘The Debaters’.

The price of admission will include a dinner buffet and a mini bottle of champagne.

Over in Rutland, Byron Bertram will lead the way, who has shared the stage with the likes of Zach Galifinakas and the Flight of the Concords crew. You also may have seen him on TV on the shows Riverdale and Once Upon a Time.

Dinner will not be provided with your ticket to Freddy’s Brewpub, though the full menu will be available.

Both shows are over 50 per cent sold-out as of Dec. 21. They can be found online here.

City of KelownaComedyNew Year's