Lake Country artist takes viewers under the sea at Kelowna gallery

Artist Angela Hansen credits the inspiration of our forests and ocean depths for her latest exhibit, which she calls Brink. (Kelowna Art Gallery photo)

Viewers can go beneath the waves for an encounter with underwater sea life at the Kelowna Art Gallery’s latest exhibit.

Artist Angela Hansen, who is based in Lake Country, calls her creation Brink. It is featured in the Glass Gallery space until Jan. 26, 2022.

“I’m inspired by the flora and fauna of our forests and ocean depths,” Hansen said. “My vision was to highlight the beauty of these unbelievably rich environments and also to draw attention to the threat of human activity to these treasured spaces.”

The sculptures that make up Brink are made entirely using an encaustic medium (paint mixed with bee’s wax) along with other natural, biodegradable materials. When arranged all together they appear as a coral reef. Viewers can delight in visually exploring the many colourful and other-worldly lifeforms.

There is even a pearly golden octopus to be discovered amongst the densely populated seafloor.

“This is exactly what we were hoping for when we created this new installation space,” said Victoria Verge, education coordinator at the gallery.

“Working with encaustic is unbelievably time consuming and requires such a specialized artistic skillset. The resulting tableau Angela Hansen has created is breathtaking. We can’t wait for the community to enjoy it.”

The Glass Gallery space is intended to highlight the work of three emerging and early career artists each year. It is situated adjacent to the main entrance of the Kelowna Art Gallery at 1315 Water St. and can be viewed 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

READ MORE: Lake Country residents treated to geology tour

READ MORE: Incoming army commander with ties to Vernon faces sexual allegations

@LC_Calendar

newsroom@lakecountrynews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

art exhibitartist