Kelowna turned ‘upside down’ by Stranger Things stars

The Strangers Things star is from Vancouver

Vancouver-born actor and ‘Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in the show, was spotted in Kelowna over the weekend.

In an Instagram post by Kettle River Brewing, it showed the the 19-year old actor enjoying a pint at their establishment in the brewery district.

It’s unknown what he’s doing in town, whether it’s filming something new, touring with his band The Aubrey’s, or just vacationing in his home province.

It is also believed he attended an After Hours car show in Kelowna at the Spall Plaza.

There has also been reported sightings of Wolfhard’s Stranger Things co-worker Noah Schnapp in Kelowna this week, who plays Will Byers in the show. It is unknown if the two stars’ visits are related.

