(Contributed)

(Contributed)

Kelowna singer-songwriter to release album dealing with social unease and justice

‘I Know I Wear Dead People’s Clothes’ is available on all platforms on Friday, Oct. 28

Kelowna’s Janel Rae has a new album on the way.

After releasing her last album in February, she’s set to release her third studio album (and second in eight months) later this month.

Her newest album, titled ‘I Know I Wear Dead People’s Clothes’ deals with social unease and global justice as well as a clear-sighted rage and personal grief.

The nine song album was also written and produced by Rae, who graduated from Kelowna Secondary School in 2017.

Rae released her first album in 2020.

‘I Know I Wear Dead People’s Clothes’ is available on all platforms on Friday, Oct. 28.

READ MORE: Bake the World a Better Place raises big bucks for Central Okanagan Food Bank

READ MORE: Okanagan communities make the list for B.C.’s ‘rattiest’ cities

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaMusicOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Review: ‘Black Adam,’ a superhero franchise born on a Rock
Next story
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard sentenced to five years behind bars

Just Posted

People took over the north end of Woods Lake dressed as witches to celebrate Halloween early (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Woods Lake bubbles over with ‘Paddleboarding Witches’

Black Press File Photo
Fun furry facts with friends during Kelowna’s Animal Amigo Trivia

(Photo - @MLB/Twitter)
Morning Start: MLB postseason’s sibling rivalry

Tom Dyas was handed the ‘keys to Rutland’ after winning the Kelowna mayoral race in the 2022 election. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Official results in for Kelowna municipal election