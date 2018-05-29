Contributed

Kelowna singer moves up to compete at Merritt music festival

Melissa Livingstone is competing at Road to Rockin’ River

A Kelowna singer will be competing for a spot at the Rockin’ River Country Music Fest.

The third annual Road To Rockin’ Riverfest singing contest wrapped up this past weekend at the OK Corral & Cabarnet.

Talented musicians from around the Okanagan sang their hearts out and Kelowna’s Melissa Livingstone took the highest points.

Related: Country band competes at River Fest

Livingstone will move on to the next round, competing against others from around B.C. in the championship round at the music festival, Aug. 2 in Merritt.

Competitors at the Corral included:

Beamer Wigley, Livingstone, Ryan Pugsley, Teigen Gayse, Mitch and Zak Glanz of the Lost N Found Band and Vernon’s Tyler Wiebe.

Ron Cannon, Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick, The Headpins Lead Singer Kat Lawrence and Kory Garwasiuk judged the competition.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Popular YouTube comic coming to Kelowna
Next story
A night of drag, poetry, burlesque come together for a revolution

Just Posted

Kelowna singer moves up to compete at Merritt music festival

Melissa Livingstone is competing at Road to Rockin’ River

Trans Mountain court action continues, John Horgan says

Federal takeover doesn’t change oil spill risk to B.C. coast

Okanagan drug dealer with gang ties could get 8 years

Donahugh McWhirter, 46, is being sentenced this week.

Kelowna man charged in murder of wife, children yet to enter a plea

Jacob Forman was in court Monday and is set to return next week

Liberal government to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5B

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada is going to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets for $4.5 billion.

Trans Mountain pipeline: Politics run deep

Project poses major federal and provincial implications

Update: Wildfire east of Oliver

B.C. Wildfire attacked a fire east of Oliver in the Wolfcub Creek area

Kamloops carfentanil dealer gets two years in prison

Derrick Keith Beckett was part of a dial-a-dope ring busted by the RCMP in 2017

Canada to field veteran squad against Germany in women’s soccer friendly

Christine Sinclair is team captain, set to play at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field

Auditor general says unleashed bureaucrats bungled Phoenix, costing millions

More than half of the federal government’s 290,000 employees have reported being affected by Phoenix

TIMELINE: Key dates in the history of the Trans Mountain pipeline

From 1953 to 2018, the Trans Mountain pipeline has been the way of transporting oil from Alberta to B.C.

Feds fail to measure social, economic gaps between First Nations, others: audit

Indigenous Services Canada is failing to measure the social and economic gaps of First Nations

Update: Wildfire burning alongside Hwy. 1 near Kamloops

A wildfire sparked Monday afternoon along the Trans Canada Highway west of Kamloops

Most B.C. minimum wage earners ‘aren’t poor,’ report says

Four out of five live with parents or a higher-wage earner

Most Read

  • Popular YouTube comic coming to Kelowna

    Steve Hofstetter will be a Fernando’s Pub on Monday, June 4

  • Kelowna singer moves up to compete at Merritt music festival

    Melissa Livingstone is competing at Road to Rockin’ River