Kelowna makes call out to artists for $120,000 art project

The project will be located adjacent to Boyce-Gyro Beach Park

The City of Kelowna is looking for artists for a $120,000 art project at Boyce-Gyro Beach Park.

According to the city’s website, “the city, through its Public Art Program, announces a $120,000 CAD public art commission for a site-specific artwork to be located adjacent to the multi-use corridor in Boyce-Gyro Beach Park at 3400 Lakeshore Road, Kelowna, B.C.

“The artwork is to be selected through a two stage process, as determined by the city’s public art selection committee. As part of stage 1, the city invites those artists interested to submit their expression of interest. The artist’s expression of interest is to be submitted electronically by registering and accessing the project link.”

Those shortlisted artists will be contacted and invited to submit a concept design and proposal. Project closes Apr 17, at 4 p.m.

Find out more at https://kelowna.bonfirehub.ca/opportunities/21410.

