Pushor Real Good team entry for the Swinging with the Start fundraising event for Central Okanagan Hospice Association. (Photo contributed)

Pushor Real Good team entry for the Swinging with the Start fundraising event for Central Okanagan Hospice Association. (Photo contributed)

Kelowna law firm bustin’ moves in support of hospice association

BNA Tasting Room is co-hosting the Pushor Mitchell Dance Party

The Pushor Real Good Dance Party is being held Jan. 21, hosted by Pushor Mitchell and Grant Thornton, with proceeds going to the Central Okanagan Hospice Association (COHA).

Tickets are $150 and include Asian fusion appetizers from BoxcAr and two drinks.

Entertainment will be provided by DJ Invisible (Kevin Moore) and the Company B Dancers from the Canadian School of Ballet.

The event is being held at the BNA Tasting Room (1250 Ellis Street) with all proceeds to COHA. Tickets are available through the COHA website.

It’s in conjunction with Pushor Mitchell’s team entry in Swinging with the Stars, which is COHA’s annual, signature fundraiser.

That event is being held Saturday, Feb. 25, at Delta Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort. Pushor Mitchell’s team is called Pushor Real Good.

READ MORE: First in Canada cancer radiation machine in Kelowna

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DancefundraiserKelownaLawyers

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Spielberg, ‘Top Gun’ feted by National Board of Review
Next story
New this week to entertain your eyes and your ears

Just Posted

Conceptual rendering of apartment building planned for 450-490 Asher Road. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Six-storey apartment building planned for Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood

Vernon Search and Rescue crews had a long night looking for a pair of snowmobilers lost in the Greystokes area early Jan. 8. (VSAR photo)
Vernon search crews rescue stranded snowmobilers near Kelowna

Pushor Real Good team entry for the Swinging with the Start fundraising event for Central Okanagan Hospice Association. (Photo contributed)
Kelowna law firm bustin’ moves in support of hospice association

(Jamie Davis/Twitter)
Highway Thru Hell star Jamie Davis in crash on Yellowhead Hwy