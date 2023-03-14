Upside Cider is hosting the first annual 420 Kelowna Cannabis Music and Arts Celebration on April 20, 2023.(Upside Cider)

Kelowna cidery dropping booze for blunts this April

Upside Cider is hosting a cannabis party for 4.20

Upside Cider is putting the alcohol aside for one night this April.

The north Kelowna cidery is hosting the first annual 420 Kelowna Music and Arts Celebration on April 20 from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Hosted by Alice in Bassland, Ora Laser Entertainment, and Tayzr Events, the party will include a variety of performances such as dancers, DJs, and comedians to keep the laughs going all afternoon.

Tickets are limited and can be found on Eventbrite, with early bird tickets starting at $23.

The cannabis event is currently seeking out vendors.

No alcohol will be served.

Learn more on about the celebration on Facebook events.

