Okanagan Sunset by Frigon is one of the pieces available for viewing and purchase at the Rotary Center for the Arts (Judith Frigon)

Okanagan Sunset by Frigon is one of the pieces available for viewing and purchase at the Rotary Center for the Arts (Judith Frigon)

Kelowna art gallery is free and full of new exhibits

The new art displays will be up throughout February, March and April

The Rotary Centre for the Arts is hosting three new exhibitions, featuring the work of four distinguished Okanagan artists.

S.C. Jean’s Through the Window will be on display in the Rotary Mezzanine from Feb. 1 to April. 27. The display focuses on feelings of disconnection and isolation, reflecting the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic

Judith A. Frigon’s Vines and Vistas showcases the natural wonder of the Okanagan Valley in the likeness of the Group of Seven and will be installed in the Arts Center South Atrium from Feb.11 to April. 27.

Allanah Weston and Elaine Hatch’s Secret Garden will show in the Alex Fong Galleria from Feb.15 to April. 27. It celebrates the beauty and abundance of the natural world, blending mixed-media canvases with landscape compositions.

RCA’s galleries are free and open to the public during regular building hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.until 9 p.m. and on Weekends and Holidays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about the Rotary Centre for the Arts and the exhibits visit rotarycentreforthearts.com.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaRotary

Previous story
Road closures in effect during Vernon Winter Carnival parade

Just Posted

The Vernon Vipers notched their eighth straight win as they beat the Cranbrook Bucks 3-2 in a shootout Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (Cranbrook Bucks photo)
Vernon Vipers beat Cranbrook in shootout, push win streak to 8 games

Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff (right) will serve another term as chair of the Okanagan Basin Water Board this year, as will vice-chair Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin. (File photo)
Water briefs: Osoyoos mayor to head up Okanagan Basin Water Board

The Upper Room Mission went all out with their groovy setup for the Winter Carnival Parade. (Katherine Peters - Vernon Morning Star)
Road closures in effect during Vernon Winter Carnival parade

Police responded to a report of shots fired in Kelowna on Feb. 4, 2022. (Graeme Roy-The Canadian Press)
Kelowna RCMP respond to gunfire, vehicle fire on Friday night