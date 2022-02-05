Kelowna art gallery is free and full of new exhibits

The new art displays will be up throughout February, March and April

Okanagan Sunset by Frigon is one of the pieces available for viewing and purchase at the Rotary Center for the Arts (Judith Frigon)

The Rotary Centre for the Arts is hosting three new exhibitions, featuring the work of four distinguished Okanagan artists.

S.C. Jean’s Through the Window will be on display in the Rotary Mezzanine from Feb. 1 to April. 27. The display focuses on feelings of disconnection and isolation, reflecting the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic

Judith A. Frigon’s Vines and Vistas showcases the natural wonder of the Okanagan Valley in the likeness of the Group of Seven and will be installed in the Arts Center South Atrium from Feb.11 to April. 27.

Allanah Weston and Elaine Hatch’s Secret Garden will show in the Alex Fong Galleria from Feb.15 to April. 27. It celebrates the beauty and abundance of the natural world, blending mixed-media canvases with landscape compositions.

RCA’s galleries are free and open to the public during regular building hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.until 9 p.m. and on Weekends and Holidays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about the Rotary Centre for the Arts and the exhibits visit rotarycentreforthearts.com.

