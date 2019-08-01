Jay Leno is coming to West Kelowna for a one-night-only show

Jay Leno is widely characterized as “the hardest working man in show business”

Jay Leno is coming to West Kelowna for a show at Mission Hill Family Estate Winery on Aug. 25. (Mission Hill Family Estate)

Jay Leno is coming to perform at West Kelowna’s Mission Hill Family Estate winery for one night only.

The revered comedian and talk show host will take the stage at Mission Hill for an evening full of food, wine and laughs on Aug. 25.

READ MORE: Okanagan taps into hoppy IPA scene

READ MORE: Rutland IGA keeps community-forward attitude despite corporate operation

Ticket prices for the event start at $149 to see one of late-night television’s most iconic figures.

Tickets go on sale on Aug. 9 for general admission.

For more information on the show and tickets, go to missionhillwinery.com.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.