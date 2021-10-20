Investigate the paranormal at Spallumcheen’s O’Keefe Ranch

The Oct. 30 event features award-winning YouTube show We Want to Believe

Seeking a paranormal thrill? Spallumcheen’s Historic O’Keefe Ranch has an event to scare you straight.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, starting at 6 p.m., the Canadian Paranormal Foundation and award-winning YouTube show We Want to Believe will be conducting a public presentation on their methodology of being a paranormal investigator.

We Want to Believe is a reality show that takes an un-Hollywood approach to the pseudoscience of paranormal investigation.

Episodes follow writer, director and investigator Jason Hewlett, as well as paranormal investigator Peter Renn and their team as they tackle spectral encounters, Bigfoot and UFO sightings and other strangeness, with no false evidence, camera tricks or special effects.

“What you see is raw and intact,” states the O’Keefe Ranch in a press release. After the presentation, viewers can choose to join an actual investigation of the site.

The event has been organized as a fundraiser for O’Keefe Ranch. All proceeds will go to the maintenance and upkeep of the ranch and its facilities and programs.

The event is open to people aged 16-plus and will be held at the O’Keefe Ranch on Oct. 24 and 30, from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are limited, and booking in advance is available at www.ticketseller.ca or by calling 250-549-7469.

