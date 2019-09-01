Mufasa surveys the realm with young Simba in “The Lion King.” (Disney)

Hollywood’s summer ends 2% down despite Disney dominance

The Labor Day weekend is traditionally a quiet one for movie theatres

Hollywood’s summer season came to a close Sunday with a whimper, as the Gerard Butler action thriller “Angel Has Fallen” topped the box office for the second weekend and ticket sales on the season finished 2% behind last year.

The Labor Day weekend is traditionally a quiet one for movie theatres. No major releases entered the marketplace, allowing the third installment in the “Fallen” series to stay on top with an estimated $11.6 million.

While Hollywood’s most lucrative season featured a number of $1 billion blockbusters, never before has one studio so dominated summer at the movies. The Walt Disney Co. accounted for about half of all ticket sales in U.S. and Canada theatres.

Factoring in inflation and higher ticket prices, not since 1992 have fewer summer tickets been sold.

READ MORE: ‘The Lion King’ cast talks reimagining the Disney classic

READ MORE: ‘The Lion King’ rules and ‘Endgame’ scores all-time record

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Valerie Harper, TV’s Rhoda, has died at 80

Just Posted

Three vehicle collision on Kelowna bridge

No serious injuries reported

Kelowna man died after cliff jumping at Skaha Bluffs Friday

BC Coroners Service is investigating the Aug. 30 incident

Narcan nasal spray handed out on Overdose Awareness Day in Kelowna

The spray is four times the injectable dosage, pharmacists say

More-than-a -century-old Okanagan fair wraps Sunday

Gates open for the final day of Armstrong’s 120th annual Interior Provincial Exhibition at 10 a.m.

Morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Some interesting things to bring up around the campfire or picnic table this long weekend.

VIDEO: Bears dine on salmon at B.C. hatchery

It was lunch time for the bears

Air Canada flight to Vancouver from Shanghai diverted after cracked window pane

The plane was a Boeing 787 carrying 287 passengers.

Canadian cities urge federal leaders to wade into wastewater debate

Mayors are hoping sewage will become an election issue

Alberta minister says families claim naloxone encourages drug users to take more risk

When administered properly the life-saving medication can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose

B.C. and Yukon Association of Drug War survivors calls for heroin buyer clubs

B.C. is already an international example for tackling the overdose crisis and implementing harm reduction

Mexico hands Canada first loss at Softball Americas Olympic Qualifier

The victory secured Mexico’s spot at next summer’s Olympics

Advocates call on B.C., feds to protect rights of workers after Hastings Racecourse raid

26 Mexican workers were taken away, letter says

Labour reform gives workers more breaks, leaves in federally regulated fields

Government says workers will be able to take time off more easily

Petition to rename skate park after B.C. teen who died reaches initial goal

About 100 people have signed online petition to memorialize Carson Crimeni

Most Read