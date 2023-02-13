Hollywood Oscars shine at Vernon Towne Theatre

The Towne Theatre will roll out the red carpet for all attendees, with prizes given out for best costume (Contributed)

The red carpet is rolling out in Vernon for the Academy Awards.

The 95th event will be screened at the historic Towne Theatre March 12, as a fundraiser for the North Okanagan Hospice Society (NOHS).

In partnership with the Okanagan Screen Arts Society (OSAS), attendees are encouraged to walk the red carpet and dress in their finest attire, or as a big screen character. Prizes will be given out for best dressed.

Enjoy a reception, charcuterie boxes for purchase by pre-order (at 778-214-3289), along with a 50/50 draw and much more.

“This is a fun night out that we have been a part of in the past,” said NOHS executive director Lisa Matthews. “We can all walk the red carpet, take photos, win prizes and raffles and watch Hollywood’s biggest event of the year on the big screen. It should be magical.”

The Towne Theatre had hosted the event three years ago and was to return in 2022, but a fire in the basement of an adjacent business closed the business for two months.

Local movie critic, actor and Beach Radio 107.5 host Jason Armstrong will emcee the evening. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., with the livestream beginning at 5 p.m.

Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased at thetowne.ca.

