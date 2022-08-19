Have you ever seen the rain on the yellow brick road? CCR and Elton John tributes coming to Okanagan

Up around the bend, crocodile rock with these two bands

‘Down on the corner’, ‘Saturday night’s alright’ for a couple tribute bands coming to Kelowna.

Tribute bands Green River Revival and Elton Rohn are coming to town to cover all the hits from Creedence Clearwater Revival and Elton John.

Green River Revival, who’s licensed by John Fogerty’s record company, is playing the Kelowna Community Theatre for a good cause on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Tickets are $45 plus tax with more than 10 per cent of each ticket purchased going towards the Central Okanagan Food Bank. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Two weeks later, ‘the train does’ stop around the Okanagan and residents can listen to ‘your song’ as Elton Rohn is playing three shows in three days. The Elton John tribute band is playing at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Called one of the best Elton John tribute bands by his own manager Davey Johnstone, the tribute band is also making stops at the Sagebrush Theatre in Kamloops on Sept. 9 and the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on Sept. 11.

Tickets for Elton Rohn range from $35-$55 with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the show starting at 7 p.m.

