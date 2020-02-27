Former Victoria Secret model skiing in Revelstoke

Australian model Miranda Kerr has been in the area for several days

An Australian model and former Victoria Secret Angel is skiing in Revelstoke.

According to her social media, Miranda Kerr has been in the area for several days.

She was the first Australian Victoria Secret model and launched her own brand of organic skincare products KORA Organics. Kerr has also written a self-help book.

Since 2008, Kerr has usually been on the Forbes list of highest earning models. She was formerly married to actor Orlando Bloom, but is now married to billionaire Snapchat co-founder/CEO Evan Spiegel. At 29, Spiegel is one of the youngest billionaires in the world.

According to models.com, Kerr is one of the sexiest women in the world and was named one of the “100 Hottest Women of All-Time” by Men’s Health beating the likes of Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly and Sophia Loren.

skiing