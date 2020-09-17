You might have the entire museum to yourself and your group this fall with small bookings in order to adhere to public health guidelines. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives)

Fewer people, but more visits added to North Okanagan museum

‘Often, you may have the entire museum to yourself and your group, which could be very cool.’

As students go back to school or return to home-based and online learning, the new school year is certainly different than it has been in the past. One notable difference is fewer large group field trips.

In response to new public health guidelines, Greater Vernon Museum and Archives is offering times reserved for small groups and individuals to explore the museum’s displays, archives, and collections.

“It’s an opportunity to book times in the museum and archives, while following provincial and federal guidelines emphasizing we all work together to keep groups small, especially indoors,” program coordinator Laisha Rosnau said.

Beginning in October, the museum will be available to book ahead for small groups on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, as well as Wednesday afternoons. This is in addition to public booking times for the Archives, each afternoon from Tuesday to Friday.

Independent learners, such as homeschool students and those learning online, and small groups of students from local schools will be able to engage with the exhibits and resources at museum and archives.

“As well, individuals, families and others who have formed bubbles together are invited to explore the museum and archives, knowing we’ll be booking limited people during these times,” said Rosnau. “Often, you may have the entire museum to yourself and your group, which could be very cool.”

As well as small group bookings onsite at the museum and archives, the museum is continuing its popular Heritage Field Trips on Friday mornings in September and October.

Small groups can book ahead for tours of sites such as Fintry Estate, OK Landing Stationhouse Museum, Allan Brooks Nature Centre, Mackie Lake House and Caetani Cultural Centre. The next field trip is to the Bishop Wild Bird Sanctuary Sept. 18 at 10:30 a.m. Register through the museum.

To kick off the beginning of the fall small cohort booking season, the museum will launching its fall foyer exhibit: Pandemic. This will be followed later in the fall by the “small yet grand opening” of the newly remodeled Natural History Children’s Museum exhibit space.

“As we all move into cooler weather, and more time indoors, GVMA will also be hosting online programming and virtual exhibits on our website, beginning with a virtual tour of our upcoming Pandemic exhibit,” said Rosnau.

“We hope to find new ways to engage with our area’s heritage and history and to reflect on how our experiences in the past can inform our present and our future.”

For more information on all of GVMA’s programs, visit www.vernonmuseum.ca.

READ MORE:

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HeritagehistoryMuseum

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Drive-in theatre bus for sale in Vernon

Just Posted

Two hurt in reported stabbing in Enderby

Police respond to reports of stabbing to find two men in similar condition near Canyon Road

Mandatory masks part of SilverStar’s winter plan

SilverStar starts season late to prepare for pandemic protocols

Vernon police catch porch pirate

A 45-year-old Vernon woman faces charges of theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property

Travel from Coldstream to Lake Country along Kal Crystal Waters trail

Completed extension on Kal Crystal Waters trail uses historic highway

Major UBCO bus changes from Vernon eliminate Oyama, include Kelowna

Oyama Isthmus loop removed, stop across from Kelowna airport added

Record-breaking 165 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in B.C. in 24-hour period

Fifty-seven people are in hospital battling the novel coronavirus

Interior Health reports four new cases of COVID-19

First hospitalization since mid-August announced

Rail traffic starts moving after 60-car derailment near Hope

Clean up effort ongoing after 60 cars carrying potash crashed along a rail bridge

Spoon-wielding man draws police presence in Penticton

Police say no one was harmed during the incident

March to protect old growth, stop industrial logging coming to B.C. Legislature

Organizers say they want to give frontline communities a bigger say in nearby logging

B.C. releases details of $1.5B economic recovery plan, $660M in business tax incentives

Economic plan includes support for employers, as well as training for workers

B.C. driver charged for allegedly speeding while sleeping in Tesla on Alberta highway

Incident took place in July

‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing slated for man convicted of Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein was found guilty in March of killing Letisha Reimer, 13, in 2016

British Columbians disheartened by Nanaimo Bar mislabel of ‘Canadian Chocolate Bar’

BuzzFeed Canada has since apologized

Most Read