Drag brunch returning to Vernon pub

Rebellious Unicorns is bringing back Ella’s Drag Brunch to Marten Brewing Co. Nov. 12

Ella Lamoureux will be performing at Marten Brewing Co. for a brunch and drag show Saturday, Nov. 12. (Contributed)

After packing the house during Vernon Pride, Rebellious Unicorns are bringing back Ella’s Drag Brunch to Marten Brewing Co.

The Drag Brunch is back at the Vernon pub Saturday, Nov. 12, with doors opening at 10:30 a.m.

Back once again is fan favourite host Ella Lamoureaux, and joining her for this show is local favourite Wanda Lust and newcomer Dora Knob.

The event is a good way to forget about the weather outside and have some fun while enjoying killer eats and awesome performances.

The theme for the event is ugly sweaters. Come show off your ugly attire for a chance to win a prize pack including some toques and a growler courtesy of Marten.

Tickets for the event start at $25 dollars and food is not included.

“After a quick sell-out of the Drag Brunch during Vernon Pride, we are thrilled to be coming back to Vernon,” said Dustyn Baulkham, executive producer of Rebellious Unicorns.

“Martens is a great, welcoming space and we love hosting Ella’s Drag Brunch there. I also know that Ella is very excited to make fun of your ugly Christmas sweaters.”

Lamoureaux is one of the founding performers of the Kelowna drag scene. From Kelowna’s Next Drag Superstar drag competition to a recent spot on season one of Call Me Mother, Lamoureaux has carved out her place as one of the most influential drag performers in Kelowna.

Rebellious Unicorns is an Okanagan-based LGBTQ2S+-focused event and production company with over five years of experience in event planning. Feature events include Fruitcake, a dance party series, Peak Pride, a mountain-based Pride Festival (hosts: SilverStar, Sun Peaks, Mt. Washington, Red Mountain), and the MX, a queer networking event.

For more details and tickets, visit rebelliousunicorns.com.

Brendan Shykora

