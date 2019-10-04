Donate a costume, get a laugh at Kelowna Comedy

Comedy for a Cause hosts a charity event for Mamas for Mamas on Oct. 18

Check out Comedy for a Cause this Oct. 18

If your kids halloween costumes have given you a laugh in the past, don’t let the fun disappear by hiding those gems in your closet.

This Oct. 18 donate a gently used kid’s halloween costume at Comedy for a Cause and it will go to a well-deserved home.

Comedy for a Cause has joined up with Kelowna Jeep Dodge Chrysler to sponsor the charity event with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to Mamas for Mamas.

All costumes will be donated to Mamas for Mamas as well.

Eight comics are on deck to make you howl, including both local comics and some bigger names that have seen the Just for Laughs stage.

Jordan Strauss, who beat out an Albertan to take the win at Calgary Comedy Fest, will be joined by Velina Taskov, winner of the Okanagan Funniest Comedian contest and David Kopp, who has hosted Just for Laughs.

Doors open at 7 p.m. at Dakotas Sports Lounge and tickets are $20.

For more information check out www.Kelownacomedy.ca

