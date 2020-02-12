Dance steps up performance on Okanagan stage

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society proudly presents Shay Kuebler Radical System Art’s energetic, multi-faceted presentation of Epilogos at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre for one night only on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Epilogos is the fourth and final show in the Society’s 2019-20 SPOTLIGHT Dance Series.

Epilogos marks the return of Kuebler with his brand new creation, touring from Edmonton, through Nelson and on to Cranbrook following the Vernon performance. Epilogos will premiere at The Vancouver International Dance Festival in early-March.

“We have been working with Shay since his first time in our theatre in 2010 when he was touring with the 605 Collective,” said the Society’s artistic director Erin Kennedy. “He taught a master class to local dancers and we presented his first full-length work Karoshi in April 2014, and programmed Glory in April 2017 and Telemetry in our 2017-18 season.”

Partly created in Vernon during his residency at the Performing Arts Centre in May 2019, Epilogos is a dynamic, technically and visually stunning dance theatre performance, blending theatre, movement, martial arts and the interaction of these elements to video and live sound, in a unique and compelling form. Epilogos explores the five canons of rhetoric, the “art of persuasion” and the seven values of Bushido – the honour code of the samurai. Through the lens of these influences of control and the push-and-pull of persuasion, Epilogos reveals how beliefs alter perceptions of values and how, when pushed to the extreme, any value can become corrupt—a timely observation.

“In Epilogos, all the performance elements are generated from a single character ‘the orator’. This character acts as a catalyst for the entire performance, wherein the performance itself is a piece of promotion, propaganda or something to believe in. Utilizing bio-mechanical sensors, the simplest gesture has the ability to affect the entire performance environment and its performers,” states the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity.

Shay Kuebler typically “balances visceral, risk-taking physicality with precision, detail and structure. The result is explosive.”

Audiences can get a sneak preview of Epilogos online at: https://www.ticketseller.ca/tickets/event/epilogos

Kuebler began his artistic development in dramatic arts and martial arts at the age of five. His early artistic growth led to a versatile background in numerous forms of dance, theatre and martial arts. He continues to develop and further his artistic practice through travel and intensive study, which has included study in music, theatre, dance and martial arts in the USA, Canada, Brazil, Japan and China. His skills as a choreographer, director and performer have reached film, tv and the stage, crossing many genres from contemporary dance and theatre all the way to aqua and circus performances.

Radical System Art was formed by Kuebler in February 2014 in Vancouver with the goal to push boundaries of physical performance by combining “a versatile amorphous language” of multiple genres of art to create new and affecting works. This highly athletic group and its impassioned work is both accessible to all audiences and innovative in its choreography, performance and production values.

Tickets for Epilogos are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors and $30 for students and can be purchased now through the Ticketseller Box Office by calling 549-SHOW (7469) or online at www.ticketseller.ca.

In recognition of Shay Kuebler’s Epilogos residency here in May 2019, the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society also invites patrons of any of this SPOTLIGHT Season’s Dance Series, (Trace; Aspen Santa Fe Ballet; or Anne of Green Gables-The Ballet) to call or visit the Society’s Ticketseller Box Office to get a $5-discount on the ticket price, (not available online).

READ MORE: Ballet Kelowna explores love in Valentine’s Day show

READ MORE: Vernon artist draws on Japan’s satori principles

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.