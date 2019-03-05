Dallas Smith, Dean Brody tour to stop in Penticton

Friends Don’t Let Friends Tour Alone Tour to stop at SOEC

Dallas Smith and Dean Brody are pairing up for the Friends Don’t Let Friends Tour Alone Tour and will be touching down in Penticton on their way across Canada.

The tour, which starts in Ontario Sept 18, will be at the South Okanagan Events Centre Oct. 25.

These two performers have multiple JUNO Awards and a plethora of CCMA Awards to their credits, and are among the most celebrated artists in Canadian Country Music.

READ MORE: SMITH CALLS OUT DISGUSTING BEHAVIOUR AT B.C. SHOW

New music is on the immediate horizon from both artists heading into the summer festival season and tour, with Smith’s EP The Fall out on March 15, which includes his latest chart topping single, Rhinestone World, and Brody dropping a brand new single March 8, titled Whiskey in a Teacup, followed by a brand new EP in April.

Smith’s knack for chart topping singles has him credited as the first and only Canadian Country Artist in the Nielson BDS era to have four consecutive No. 1 singles from the same album, and six in total, surpassing Shania Twain on both fronts.

Brody’s compelling songwriting abilities have also led to record-breaking stats, such as the title and award for number-one-selling digital Canadian country single of all-time, while showcasing his unparalleled ability to bring storytelling to the forefront of country music.

Special guests Chad Brownlee, and MacKenzie Porter will join Brody and Smith on the national tour.

Tickets will be available as of March 8 at 10 a.m. local time, at www.livenation.com and www.valleyfirsttix.com . VIP tickets for this impressive show will include intimate performances and meet and greets with Brody and Smith, along with early access to merchandize, and a gift bag.

Most Read