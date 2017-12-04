Crook’s Corner

A slice of this week’s arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan at a glance

Welcome to Crook’s Corner, a weekly video highlighting a selection of arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan, hosted by The Morning Star arts and entertainment editor, Parker Crook.

This week’s episode features three events: Gary Dewhurst’s Conditions of Encounter opening reception at Gallery Vertigo, Powerhouse Theatre’s An Evening of One Acts and Andrew Allen: All Hearts Come Home.

GALLERY VERTIGO The gallery is pleased to present artist Gary Dewhurst’s Conditions of Encounter, Dec. 5 to Jan. 6. Conditions of Encounter asks us to consider that the artist is not always responsible for creating art but rather for creating a new dialogue between art and our community, introducing the community to the world of the artist and to the role of art in society. Each work begins with the understanding of what the artist cares about and that art is needed in our community no matter what form it might take. Also on display will be the work of Penny Treen. This body of work explores chaos, structure, and processes of taking form, or becoming. She engages geometry, the grid, representation and abstraction, using multiple media, including paper, fire, graphite, paint, charcoal, canvas, plaster and wood. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

An Evening of One Acts Powerhouse Theatre. Dec. 7-9 at 7:30 p.m. Two one act plays are on offer: The Whole Shebang — a whimsical comedy that asks the question, “What if the entire universe was just some nerd’s science project?” And Him & Her, which follows the highs and lows of a relationship as they navigate through familiar arguments and the difficult nature of truth. Tickets are $18, available through the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.

Andrew Allen: All Hearts Come Home Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Andrew Allen is back again for another Christmas spectacular, featuring special guests, Christmas hits and originals. The show has become an annual tradition for Allen. Tickets are $30 adult, $25 seniors and $25 students, available through the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.

