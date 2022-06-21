Sawyer Brown and Lonestar will be joined by a pair of Canadian country acts at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Nov. 17. (File photo)

Country music icons ready to rock Penticton this November

Sawyer Brown and Lonestar will be at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Nov. 17

A pair of country-music staples are coming to Penticton this fall.

As part of an upcoming nationwide tour, American chart-toppers Sawyer Brown and Lonestar will be at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Nov. 17.

The groups have appeared before sold-out crowds for decades, with Sawyer Brown releasing a whopping 18 studio albums since 1981 and three No. 1 singles.

Lonestar, meanwhile, emerged on the scene in 1995 and has since charted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to the release of “Amazed” in 1999. The song became the first in the country-music genre since 1983 to stand atop of the charting world.

The two will also be joined on stage by some Canadian friends, George Canyon and Doc Walker.

Both Canyon and Walker have won several awards for their albums and singles alike since the early 2000s, with the former among the inductees in the Nova Scotia Country Music Hall of Fame.

Tickets for the show go on sale on June 24 at 10 a.m., with prices varying from $37.50, $67.50, $77.50 and $97.50.

Penticton was recently added to the performers’ tour, joined by Dawson Creek and Moose Jaw, Sask as the latest Canadian entries.

