IN CONCERT Legendary musicians Gary Fjellgaard, left and Valdy will perform at venues in the Okanagan and the Southern Interior of B.C. this fall. (Photo submitted)

Contenders to perform at Okanagan and Interior venues

Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard will be joined by Blu and Kelly Hopkins

The Contenders, Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard, will perform in the Okanagan Valley once again this fall.

They will be joined by Blu and Kelly Hopkins on their 18th annual Tour of the Okanagan.

Valdy and Fjellgaard have toured together for the past 18 years, presenting a western/roots/folk style of music.

The two have also won Juno awards and Country Music Hall of Fame awards, and are recipients of the Order of Canada.

Blu and Kelly Hopkins perform classic folk, roots and country music.

The tour begins at the Creekside Theatre in Lake Country on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for this concert are available online at kelownatickets.com/events/Creekside/ or by calling 250-862-2867 or

On Thursday, Oct. 31, they will perform at Carlin Hall in Tappen. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at Acorn Music or by calling 250-832-8669

On Friday, Nov. 1, they will perform at Sagebrush Theatre in Kamloops, beginning at 7:30p.m. For tickets visit kamloopslive.ca or call 250-374-5483

They will perform at Centre Stage Theatre in Summerland on Saturday, Nov. 2, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at Martins Flowers, phone 250-494-5432 and Dragon’s Den Penticton, phone 250-492-3011.

The final concert, on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. is at the Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver. For tickets contact tix@venablestheatre.ca

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Why is ‘Dia de Los Muertos’ celebrated?

Just Posted

Kelowna photographer frames Okanagan MP candidates for fundraiser

Kelowna Photo Vote gives people the chance to vote for best picture to benefit youth recovery

Spun out semi blocks northbound lanes of Coquihalla

DriveBC is telling motorists to expect delays on Highway 5

Interior BC highways covered in snow

Special weather statement remains in effect for high mountain passes

Kelowna firefighters give back to young boy who had bike stolen

The Kelowna Fire department from C shift, station 3 visited the boy

LIVE: Lake Country Chamber of Commerce hosts all-candidates forum

The forum will be held at Creekside Theatre starting at 7 p.m.

VIDEO: Deer attacked by ‘pack of aggressive dogs’ at Victoria golf course

Witness posted that incident was ‘awful and emotional’ to watch

VIDEO: B.C. man’s dash-cam captures suspected ‘keying’ of Tesla

Police want to identify man seen vandalizing electric vehicle in video

Contenders to perform at Okanagan and Interior venues

Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard will be joined by Blu and Kelly Hopkins

B.C.’s first school bus to warn students of oncoming cars unveiled in Abbotsford

Technology protected multiple students on its very first day in use in Abbotsford

Why is ‘Dia de Los Muertos’ celebrated?

Artemex is hosting a celebration on Saturday, November 2

Premier John Horgan regrets big ICBC rate hikes for young people

‘Glaring examples’ need for more work on insurance affordability

Nearly 50% of British Columbians feel lonely sometimes: United Way

Giving back helps, United Way survey suggests

VIDEO: Alex Trebek may leave ‘Jeopardy!’ due to cancer

Game show host announced he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March

Trudeau targeted in English leaders’ debate

Debate dissolved into mudslinging and crosstalk

Most Read