Contenders performing in Okanagan tour

Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard have toured the region for past 18 years

When music legends Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard perform together, the music will change from year to year and from concert to concert.

“We like to shuffle the deck from year to year,” Valdy said. “Each year it changes, for all of us.”

The two performers have toured together for the past 18 years, presenting a western/roots/folk style of music. They have also won Juno awards and Country Music Hall of Fame awards, and are recipients of the Order of Canada.

READ ALSO: Contenders to perform at Okanagan and Interior venues

READ ALSO: Contenders return to Okanagan

Last year, the two were joined by Blu and Kelly Hopkins, who perform classic folk, roots and country music. The duo will join Valdy and Fjellgaard once again this year.

The concerts in the annual Okanagan tour will feature some new music as well as some traditional and older songs.

Valdy said the concerts begin and end with all musicians performing together, but each will later take the stage alone.

“I don’t play the same songs each time, in the same order,” Valdy said. “I do a different set each night.”

Because he and Valdy have both spent many years as performers, the two will play some of their best-loved songs from the past.

“It’s been wonderful playing together all these years, and it’s going to be wonderful doing it again,” Valdy said.

The concert series began on Oct. 30 in Lake Country. The concert schedule includes Tappen on Oct. 31, Kamloops on Nov. 1, Summerland on Nov. 2 and concludes in Oliver on Nov. 3.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.