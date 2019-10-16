Comedian Bruce McCulloch is best known for his work with the award-winning sketch troupe, The Kids In The Hall. (Contributed)

Comedian Bruce McCulloch to perform at the Creekside Theatre

McCulloch will be performing his latest standup act Tales of Bravery and Stupidity

Okanagan residents will be sure to have a good laugh when Canadian comedian Bruce McCulloch performs at the Creekside Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The well-known comedian will perform Tales of Bravery and Stupidity, a one-man show that is funny and at times touching.

Part stand-up, part storytelling, the show looks at some of the bravely stupid things that McCulloch has done and things we all do as we get ourselves in and out of trouble when we “throw ourselves at life.”

“The show is really about my freaky trait that I always get myself into weird situations,” said McCulloch.

“I’m bravely stupid that I ask dumb questions or I get into weird situations and my show relates to the way we all get into weird situations and I tell some of those stories.

”Sort of in a bigger way it’s a humanistic look at how we’re all in this weird life together.”

McCulloch’s entertainment career has taken on many different challenges — actor, comedian, writer and director.

He is perhaps best known for his work with the award-winning sketch troupe, The Kids in the Hall which premiered back in 1988.

Lately, McCulloch has been producing the series TallaBoyz for CBC and is soon to direct the upcoming season of Trailer Park Boys: Hard Time.

He also plans to write a book in the coming months based on his latest show, Tales Of Bravery And Stupidity.

While McCulloch has many projects on the go, he said he still enjoys making people laugh through his standup more than anything else.

“I have been doing a lot of directing and working on those shows, but the most fun I can have is to commune with an audience and make them laugh and have that weird connection that I’ve always had.

”I’m really looking forward to it.”

Tickets for the Nov. 9 show are $39 and can be purchased through Kelownatickets.com

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

