Circus family ready to wow Kelowna

The Royal Canadian International Circus is set up at Orchard Park Shopping Centre in Kelowna (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Can you imagine being the ninth generation of your family to join the circus?

That’s the reality for Joseph Dominick Bauer.

“It’s always something I’ve enjoyed doing, the aerial work and all that, but I also started liking the role of the ring master.”

That’s the role you can catch Bauer in under the big top this weekend.

Bauer, his wife, and one of their two children are in Kelowna with the Royal Canadian International Circus.

Set up in the parking lot of Orchard Park Shopping Centre, there are shows from Thursday, July 7 through to Sunday, July 10.

The Ring Master says to expect some action-packed performances.

“We’ve got artists from all over the world. We have Argentinian gauchos, we have a hand-balancer from Italy that does his hand balancing while singing opera… we have my wife Claudia Bauer who performs 40 feet in the air on a swinging trapeze without any safety devices whatsoever. We have the Chicago Boys which were featured on America’s Got Talent.”

You can also find circus staples like cotton candy, popcorn, merchandise, and face painting.

Tickets are available to purchase online or at the box office outside the big red and yellow tent.

Bauer says it’s a must-see show with fun for children of all ages.

