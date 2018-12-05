Caroling for a cause in Kelowna

If you hear the sounds of Christmas downtown Kelowna in restaurants, businesses or out on the street it is probably coming from the voices of volunteer carollers.

Caroling for a Cause is a causal choir organized by Kelowna local Kendra McFarland to help create cheer and happiness around the holiday season.

RELATED: Christmasfest lights up Kelowna

The volunteers sing for donations that go to the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club.

“We’ve been invited to so many different events this year, being our third year more and more events have been adding up,” said McFarland. “We are going to almost every event we did last year and new events this year, including the winter market where we will be busking around.”

Anyone is invited to join in and sing, no experience necessary.

“I believe anyone is a singer,” she said. “Talent is not important, it is about having fun, that happy spirit. Sometimes the holidays are hard for people, including myself so this attracts to people who want to go out and have a good time. It also opens the invitation to other people to experience the fun we are having.”

RELATED: Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

Catch the carollers downtown from now until Christmas.

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.