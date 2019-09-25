Alex Johnson (Left) and Gordie Johnson (Right) of Big Sugar are playing Kelowna in November. (Contributed)

Canadian rockers Big Sugar coming to Kelowna

The band will be visiting Kelowna on their new album tour Nov. 8

The iconic rock group Big Sugar is coming to Kelowna.

The Canadian group led by Gordie Johnson will feature special guests Culture Brown and Brass Camel when they play the Kelowna Community Theatre on Friday, Nov. 8

Big Sugar will be playing their hits, as well as songs off of their new record Eternity Now, which for the first time has no co-writers outside of the band.

Big Sugar has multiple gold and platinum albums and is a five-time Juno Award nominee for Best New Group (1995), North Star Rock Album of the Year (1997), Group of the Year (1998), Best video (2000) and Best Rock Album (2002).

Tickets can be purchased online, by phone (250)-762-5050 or at the Prospera Place box office.

READ MORE: Grab your snifters: Hopscotch Festival returns to Kelowna

READ MORE: West Kelowna drops overtime heartbreaker to undefeated Silverbacks

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Grab your snifters: Hopscotch Festival returns to Kelowna

Just Posted

Kelowna schools won’t voluntarily excuse students attending climate change rallies

SD23 to give Kelowna students absence if they skip classes for climate change rallies without notice

Canadian rockers Big Sugar coming to Kelowna

The band will be visiting Kelowna on their new album tour Nov. 8

Okanagan high schools get top 10 nods in early volleyball rankings

Mt. Boucherie and Kelowna Secondary are making waves, George Elliot still in top five

West Kelowna Mayor discusses energy infrastructure needs during Vancouver convention

Mayor Milsom is at the UBCM Convention in Vancouver through the week

Grab your snifters: Hopscotch Festival returns to Kelowna

The festival starts Friday and features international drinks and food

Three party leaders campaign in B.C., Scheer tours Quebec

A new day on the campaign trail, offering much attention to one Western Canadian province

Kamloops groom allegedly steals bait bike on way to reception

Kamloops police targeted bicycle thefts in the city and arrested eight men

Victoria to try again on banning single-use plastic bags

B.C.’s appeals court had sided with the Plastic Bag Association

Local governments not sidelined in Indigenous talks, B.C. minister says

Doug Donaldson addresses fallout from caribou habitat plan

Rain puts out truck fire on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

There were no injuries

B.C. recycler fined $23,000 for workplace violations

WorkSafeBC imposed the $22,880+ penalty in August

Plastic teabags leach billions of microplastics into your tea

A university study found a single plastic teabag releases approximately 11.6 billion microplastics into each cup

Vancouver Island’s only vaping manufacturer says industry unfairly targeted

Brendan Carson in the Cowichan Valley says he feels better enforcement of rules required

B.C. hunter who injured bear with crossbow was on legal hunt, police say

The bear is believed to be dead

Most Read