Canadian rockers Big Sugar coming to Kelowna

The iconic rock group Big Sugar is coming to Kelowna.
The Canadian group led by Gordie Johnson will feature special guests Culture Brown and Brass Camel when they play the Kelowna Community Theatre on Friday, Nov. 8
Big Sugar will be playing their hits, as well as songs off of their new record Eternity Now, which for the first time has no co-writers outside of the band.
Big Sugar has multiple gold and platinum albums and is a five-time Juno Award nominee for Best New Group (1995), North Star Rock Album of the Year (1997), Group of the Year (1998), Best video (2000) and Best Rock Album (2002).
Tickets can be purchased online, by phone (250)-762-5050 or at the Prospera Place box office.