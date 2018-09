Reports indicate the actor died of a heart attack in Florida

Burt Reynolds has died at the age of 82 of a reported heart attack.

The moustachioed actor, known for his roles in Deliverance, Smokey and the Bandit and No. 1 box-office attraction Boogie Nights, died in a Florida Hospital Thursday, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

For non-film fanatics, Reynolds is the name requested at bars and pubs by patrons asking for a sweet shot of one-part spiced rum and one-part butter ripple liqueur.

More to come.