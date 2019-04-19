Brightside Earth Day Get Down promotes wellness in Kelowna

The Brightside Earth Day Get Down is a seed that has been quietly growing into a flower that is now ready to bloom.

The festival, created by Kevin and Lara Brightside, in honour of Earth Day to welcome their guests through the doors of The Forum for an existential experience.

“I was born on Earth Day and I have always had a seed planted in my heart from a young age that I wanted to do something for Earth Day and my birthday. I am passionate about mother earth and doing whatever I can to make positive changes in this life,” said Lara.

The whole event features an opening ceremony, yoga, a cacao ceremony, performances, ecstatic dance and a social is set to heal from the internal to the external.

“It’s inner transformation to create outer change,” said Kevin.

The ecstatic dance music is set up to get the body moving slowly to a carefully curated play list and help the attendees release anything weighing them down in their day to day lives.

The alcohol free event will be fueled by kombucha, tea, snacks and good vibes. The couple said that an event like this is exactly what Kelowna needs.

“We have spent quite a bit of time travelling the world and we have been to these gatherings in California and we said we have to throw a mini one here in Kelowna. Everyone and the wellness community is ready for this experience,” said Lara.

All monetary donations will be donated to Tree Sisters.

Tickets are available on the Facebook event page. The Brightside Earth Day Get Down 2019 will take place April 20 from 5:30p.m. until 12 a.m. at The Forum.

