Ryan Reynold’s Aviation Gin autographed and coming to B.C. stores

Shoppers will be able to get their hands on signed bottles of Ryan Reynolds’ new gin at B.C. liquor stores this summer. (Twitter/Ryan Reynolds)

Shoppers will be able to get their hands on Ryan Reynolds’ autograph at Canadian liquor stores.

In just a few months, the Vancouver-born actor plans to ship 100 autographed bottles of the Aviation American Gin to stores in his home province. He made the announcement Thursday (Feb. 25) via social media.

The limited-edition bottles will be available for purchase on the BC Liquor Distribution Branch’s 100th year anniversary.

Starting June 12, five B.C. locations will carry Reynold’s hand-signed gin:

In Vancouver, Alberni and Bute streets

In West Vancouver, Park Royal mall

In Vancouver, 39th and Cambie streets

In Kelowna, Orchard Park mall

In Langley, 6435 201 St.

According to BC Liquor spokesperson Viviana Zanocco, the actor’s autograph will not increase the price tag of the liquor, from $39.99 per bottle.

“All five stores are pretty excited, it was nice of him to Tweet about it – though I must admit it caught us off guard. We were still planning on the announcement,” Zanocco told Black Press Media.

Reynolds also announced that additional units will be sent to Liquor Control Board of Ontario stores in eastern Canada.

