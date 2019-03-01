Ben Klick will host Music Fest MS at the Kelowna Community Theatre

Well-known Okanagan Valley country musician Ben Klick will be hosting a benefits concert for people with Multiple Sclerosis.

Held May 5 at the Kelowna Community Theatre, all proceeds from ticket sales for Music Fest MS will go directly to the MS Society of Canada, said Klick in a news release.

Klick, a resident of West Kelowna, was inspired to organize Music Fest MS after his father was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. MS is an autoimmune disease of the central nervous system that can effect vision, balance and co-ordination, mobility, energy, memory, and mood amongst other symptoms.

77,000 Canadians live with MS, and currently there is no cure.

“My family has always been super close. Once we got the news, I knew I had to do something to help. So I made a few calls to some friends within the community in the Okanagan and the Canadian Country Music industry with an idea, and everyone I asked was ready to help in whatever way they could”, said Klick

The goal is to raise $50,000.

Tickets can be purchased Monday, March 4, online through Kelowna Tickets.

