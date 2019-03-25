Ben Klick headlines Westbank Country Opry

The Westbank Country Opry will return to inspire some two-stepping moves March 31.

Ben Klick will return to the Opry after first appearing on its stage in 2015.

“His brilliant musical talent was evident,” states a press release.

Klick has been nominated at the 2017 British Columbia Country Music Awards, and has won Country Club Act of the Year. He has been on the line-up for shows including The Rockin’ River Music Fest, Sunfest and the Calgary Stampede.

The toe-tapping event takes place March 31 at 2 p.m. at the Westbank Emmanuel Church. Admission is $15 at the door, children under 12 will be allowed in at no charge.

