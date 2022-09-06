Derek Edwards is excited to be performing out west again. Submitted photo

Derek Edwards is excited to be performing out west again. Submitted photo

Award winning Canadian comedian coming to Kelowna

Derek Edwards will perform his new 90-minute show ‘In Praise of the Ostrich’

Derek Edwards is kind of like your funniest friend.

The stand-up comic is super easy going, and chuckles along as he’s telling joke-after-joke. His affable personality makes you want to root for him, and crowds have for three decades.

His first tour of British Columbia since BC (Before COVID-19) was slated to start on April 21 but the tour was postponed due to illness. Edwards fans can rejoice, however, his tour has been rescheduled and begins in Vernon on Sept. 8 at the Performing Arts Centre and Sept. 9 at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

Back in April in an interview with Black Press Media ahead of the spring tour, Edwards said he hopes the audience will wear masks, so he won’t be able to tell that they’re not smiling as he shakes off the rust from not having performed as often over the last two years.

“I’d really like a courteous and forgiving crowd as I get started out,” he jokes.

In Praise of the Ostrich is Edwards’ new 90-minute special.

Inspiration for the many jokes came just as regularly, even though he wasn’t out-and-about as much as he was used to.

“I could be inside watching Netflix, or whatever’s on the tube, and I’ll go –Ohhhh, that’s a great idea for a joke,” he said.

“I could be retired for 20 years, and will still see something that will cause a knee jerk reaction to write something down.”

Audience members can expect commentary on the influx of pot stores, self-driving cars, gambling tips, the challenge of staying youthful, and dressing warmly.

Get your tickets by calling Select Your Tickets outlets at 250-762-5050.

READ MORE: Literacy buzz back on raising North Okanagan readers

READ MORE: Help solve a murder mystery at Vernon’s O’Keefe Ranch

twitter.com

ComedyVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. teenager wins world championship in Highland dancing

Just Posted

The Offspring are one of the best selling punk bands of all time. (Photo/The Offspring Facebook)
You can’t keep ‘em separated: The Offspring/Simple Plan to play Kelowna

Clean up on Bernard (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Meet me on Bernard is closed for the season

The community of Peachland is outgrowing its downtown fire hall. (Photo/Peachland Fire & Rescue Service Facebook)
Peachland council to decide on borrowing millions for new fire hall

(Photo - @Kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)
Kelowna Rockets reduce roster: Something new on the way