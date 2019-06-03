After five years Don Alder is looking forward to performing in Vernon again on June 15. (Submitted Photo)

Award winning acoustic guitarist comes to Okanagan

Don Alder will be performing in Vernon on June 15

Paul Tessier

Special to The Morning Star

For acoustic guitar phenom Don Alder- playing guitar is much more than technique and playing the right notes.

“For me- it’s about adding colour to the notes,” Alder says. “It’s all about being spontaneous and putting some feeling to the music.”

Alder will perform live for the Vernon Folk-Roots Music Society on Saturday, June 15 at the Spitfire Lounge of the Army, Navy and Air Force Club. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

The non-profit society is wrapping up its fifth season. Alder played at the society’s second show in season one, back in 2014. Since then, Alder was awarded the Domenic Troiano Guitar Award in the category of multi-genre. In 2017, he won Artist of the Year at the Vancouver Island Music Awards. This is in addition to being named the International Fingerstyle in 2007, the winner of the Guitar Superstar contest in 2010 and the winner of the World Wide Guitar Idol contest in 2011. Throughout the years, Alder has continued wowing audiences in Canada, the U.S., Europe and Asia. He has most definitely earned the reputation of being one of the top acoustic guitarists in the world.

He’s been called the “Hendrix of the Acoustic Guitar” so it’s fair to expect some breath-taking guitar work. But Alder is a firm believer in providing audiences with a memorable evening of entertainment. So yes, he sings too. He recalls learning at a young age the importance of connecting with an audience.

“I was about 11 when I saw my aunt play guitar at a family get-together. She probably only knew all of four chords. She played tunes like, Me and Bobby McGee, and she had the place just a rockin’. I realized the importance of connecting with people somehow. As a performer, you have to figure out what your strength is and create magic from that.

“So, I always try to make the audience part of the show and make it fun,” Alder says. “That fun comes with interacting with the audience and telling stories along with playing music. I’m there to entertain and touch people’s hearts with music and stories. So yes, there’ll be fireworks on guitar but the show is way more than that. It’s all about being on a journey with the audience which leaves them feeling exhilarated at the end of the evening.”

Tickets to the show are $25, $20 for members- available through ticketseller.ca, Expressions Of Time Bookstore or at the door (if available – cash only.) Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show at 7:30. No minors.

