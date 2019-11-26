Jacqueline Palmer was one of five local artists who spent four days at A.O. Wheeler Hut in the Roger Pass area of Glacier National Park for the annual Art in the Park initiative in 2018. (Peter Hoang)

Glacier Ntional Park art retreat program looking for artists for summer of 2020

The art created will be showcased at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre and tour the province

The 2020 Art in the Park program is looking for 2-D artist participants.

Hosted by Parks Canada, the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre, with the support of the Alpine Club of Canada, Art in the park connects Canadians to Glacier National Park through art by providing an in-park retreat experience for selected artists.

The works they create will be showcased at the arts centre and other urban centres in Western Canada.

READ MORE: Inspired by nature: Artists explore Glacier National Park for annual Art in the Park residency

“By creating work from their experiences in the park, artists can foster a sense of connection to this special place,” said a news release. “Through artists’ participation, Parks Canada hopes to expand the way the park is seen by local residents, staff, visitors and audiences beyond park boundaries.”

The 2020 retreat will be from July 13-July 17.

Participants will spend four nights at A.O. Wheeler Hut in Glacier National Park, exploring, photographing, sketching and, depending on their medium, producing works of art.

Studio and work time as well as opportunities to explore locations farther away from the hut will be part of the retreat.

“It is expected that artists will work full time on artistic projects while in the park,” said the news release.

Each artist is required to produced three high quality works of art for the exhibition, which will run from Nov. 5-Nov. 26 in Revelstoke and travel after that.

For more information contact the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre at 250-814-0261 or info@revelstokeartgallery.ca

Or find the application form online.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
North Okanagan group brings in young talent to celebrate Beethoven

Just Posted

Okanagan scientist headed to ‘Mars’

UBCO’s Gord Binsted is one of six scientists heading to the Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation Lab

$12 million needed to beef up Kelowna RCMP: report

The report calls for 56 more officers and 28 civilian positions by 2025

Two Kelowna schools qualify for robotics competition

Students will have eight weeks to construct their own robot before competition begins next March in Victoria

Rockets’ Basran named WHL goaltender of the week

The award comes after Basran went 2-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average for the week ending Nov. 24

Take a stand on International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women

Elizabeth Fry aims to combat the issue through their programs, which are heavily underfunded

Long time coming: Grey Cup parade to take over downtown Winnipeg

It’s their first championship since a 50-11 win over Edmonton in the 1990 title game

North Okanagan group brings in young talent to celebrate Beethoven

NOCCA presents An Evening Celebrating Beethoven Dec. 1

Border jumper tossed bags out of plane before arrest at B.C. airport

U.S. Customs and the RCMP worked to catch the suspect

Human rights complaint filed against Vancouver School Board for handling of racist video

Critics say the school has only engaged in ‘damage control’

B.C. police complaint review committee report makes 38 recommendations

The report says audited results from the commissioner were positive

Former Burns Lake mayor to be sentenced for sex crimes against minors

Luke Strimbold pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault involving boys in May

Morning Start: Will the earth survive when the sun becomes a red giant?

Your morning start for Tuesday, November 26th, 2019

B.C. provided $830M in fossil fuel subsidies in 2017-18: report

B.C. committed $902 million over the next three years to CleanBC

Feds won’t explain claim pipeline expansion will raise $500M in tax revenue

Ottawa bought the pipeline for $4.5 billion in 2018

Most Read