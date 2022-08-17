Event poster

A night of latin music at the Castle at Swan Lake Hotel in Vernon

The Gato and the Guapo will be performing in Vernon on Aug. 19 and 20.

The Gato and the Guapo are coming to Vernon on their tour of B.C.

The ‘cat’, Amy Armstrong, and the ‘handsome’, Fernando Gonzalez, along with Luis Rascon, are musicians from Puerto Vallarta Mexico that will be playing the Overlander Restaurant in Armstrong tonight, and then at the Castle at Swan Lake Hotel in Vernon on Aug. 19 and the 20.

They will be joined on stage by local saxophone player, Gary Sax.

Armstrong has been a professional entertainer for 28 years, has appeared on America’s Got Talent and is back on tour following some difficult times.

“I’ve battled COVID and cancer and I’m here to kick some ass,” she said.

Many Vernonites know Gonzalez, who came to town for three seasons before COVID and played the jazz club, Intermezzo and Record City.

The group is sure to provide an evening of fun, festivities and beautiful latin music.

Event poster

Tickets are available from the downtown Intermezzo location in person or by phone at 250-542-3853.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MusicThings to doVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Olivia Rodrigo to induct Alanis Morissette into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Just Posted

Reports of a fire on the roof of George Elliot Secondary School in Lake Country, (Photo/Jordy Cunningham)
Quick response from fire department douses flames at Lake Country school

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Woodpecker tongues

(Brennan Phillips / Penticton Western News)
BC Tree Fruits to close Lake Country plant, invest in Oliver

(Instagram/downtownkelowna)
Bumper-to-bumper on Bernard for new car show in Kelowna