Early voting opportunities for Lake Country

Advanced voting will be open Oct. 5 and 11

Lake Country residents can get their say in early for the upcoming municipal election.

Advanced voting will be open on Oct. 5 and 11 at the municipal hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pre-registration is not required for those wishing to fill out the ballot early.

Voting residents must be 18 or older on the day of general voting, be a Canadian citizen, be a resident of Lake Country, and have lived in B.C. at least six months prior to the day of registration.

All voters are required to produce two pieces of identification and at least one must include a signature. Acceptable documents include a driver’s licence, B.C. services card, citizenship card, credit or debit card, or a utility bill.

General voting takes place Oct. 15.

READ MORE: Minister of municipal affairs Nathan Cullen announces climate funding at UBCM

