Dressed in their best 1960s outfits, among 60-year-old furniture and decor, young actors will be staging as mannequins at Home Building Centre Friday, Feb. 7, at 1:30 p.m. raising money for the Schubert Centre. (Submitted Photo)

Youth spread peace and love for North Okanagan seniors

Fundraiser in support of Schubert Centre

The peace movement of the 1960s saw people of all ages, backgrounds and ethnicity come together for a greater good.

That dedication of community helping community hasn’t been lost on the youth of this generation.

A group of young actors/actresses are coming together to raise funds for a prominent senior facility, the Schubert Centre.

The group will be staging as mannequins at Home Building Centre Friday, Feb. 7 and raising money for the Schubert Centre.

”They’re going to be mannequins and the only way they get to move is if people put money in the bucket,” said Catherine Hansen, who is organizing the fundraiser.

“All the money that is raised is going to be matched by Home Building Centre.”

The actors are part of the dinner theatre musical comedy, Doesn’t Time Fly, which goes nightly Feb. 11-15 at the Schubert Centre.

”They’re going to come in full costume, in ’60s style,” said Hansen, who is the set designer for the play but also works at Home Building Centre.

The store will be going back in time with everything from green and blue velour furniture to tie-die T-shirts one of the staff spent the weekend making.

“We’re trying to do everything as organically ‘60s as possible.”

And the bigger part of that includes community helping community.

“The ’60s is all about neighbours helping neighbours,” said Hansen, who is concerned for the future of the Schubert Centre.

“Now the roof is leaking, never mind just their furnace. That place is a hub.

“If we lose that centre, what happens to everybody?”

The mannequins will be in place at 1:30 p.m., for as long as they can manage.

“You’ve got 19 and 20 year olds here to raise money for seniors,” said Hansen.

Vernon Winter Carnival officials are also scheduled to be at the store at 1:45 to judge for the 47th Annual Best Decorated Premises contest. It celebrates the best Carnival spirit with first and second place in each category plus an overall grand prize and awards such as cash and a half page ad in The Morning Star.

READ MORE: Snowmobilers stoked for ’60s Vernon Winter Carnival

READ MORE: Museum digs up history for ’60s Vernon Winter Carnival

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man invents tree-planting alarm clock

Just Posted

Valentine’s Day is nearly here, are you ready?

Here are some ideas for gifts and plans for this year.

Warriors sign top prospect Marcus Joughin for the 2020-21 season

The 5’11 forward has 12 goals and 44 assists in just 42 games with New Hampton Prep this season

Injured man found at Greystokes Forest Service Road outside of Kelowna

Reports say the man is stable but has difficulty breathing

Westcorp revives controversial development at Kelowna mobile home park

The plan was resisted by Hiawatha residents in 2013 when council initially approved it

Man escapes with minor injuries after driving car over cliff in West Kelowna

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Saturday

VIDEO: Man in speedo skis along snowy Fernie street

It’s been a long winter in B.C.

Youth spread peace and love for North Okanagan seniors

Fundraiser in support of Schubert Centre

Large-scale search continues for man, 20, in Sooke River after two bodies found

A weekend search for three young men on southern Vancouver Island ends in tragedy

Non-citizen parents allowed to return home with Canadian children from Wuhan

More than 300 people are asking Canada to fly them home from Wuhan

Dust advisory clouds over North Okanagan

Provincial air quality objective for PM10, is 50 micrograms per cubic metre: Vernon is 74.5, whereas Kelowna is 18.8

Automated honey extraction system to help B.C.’s beekeeping industry

The B.C. agri-tech project will receive $170,320 in funding to build prototype

Toddler’s headstone discovered in Penticton, police search for family

The headstone reads the following: “Mary Ann Heath 1993-1995”

Vehicle fire sparked in North Okanagan

Monday morning blaze sends crews out near Harwood Elementary

B.C. planning evacuation route for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Cars to be escorted down Monday afternoon, MOTI says.

Most Read