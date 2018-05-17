Your Kelowna – Sarah Beebe

Find out what people in your community love about Kelowna

The Kelowna Capital News is looking to hear more from our community members and is interested in finding out what they love about Kelowna.

We are profiling different residents for our community section, by asking them to answer a list of questions about Kelowna and why they think it is so great.

This week we are profiling Sarah Beebe, a local photographer.

Born and raised in Kelowna, Beebe has been working in the photography field for the last five years focusing on newborn and wedding portrait style.

Find out what Beebe thinks about her community of Kelowna.

When someone says ‘Kelowna’ what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

Thinking about Kelowna makes me feel happiness and pride. There are so many amazing things here depending on the season – Fresh produce, hiking, wineries, beaches, sunshine, boating, skiing, camping and community are all things that come to mind.

If you could change or improve one thing about your community what would it be?

Increased subsidized housing for low income families.

What’s your favourite local company?

Okanagan Lifestyle Apparel

What are the top three places you would recommend that tourists visit when they are in Kelowna?

  1. Kelowna Farmer’s Market
  2. Tree Brewing
  3. Knox Mountain

What do you see for the community in 20 years?

It’s so exciting to see our community growing and flourishing in recent years. I see an increased population enjoying this abundant land. I see world recognition for our beautiful lakes, mountains and delicious wines and food.

We are looking to profile as many community members as possible. If you would like to be profiled or if you would like to nominate someone please click on this link and fill out the questionnaire.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Single mom from B.C. gives the gift of family to man from Spain

Just Posted

Review: Vernon performance lends age-old story new life

Big Apple Productions presents Jesus Christ Superstar May 17-18

UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

Thunderstorms headed to the Okanagan

Environment Canada re-issued their special weather statement this morning,

Evacuation alert rescinded for West Kelowna

Properties on Hitchner Road are no longer on evacuation alert

Keeping Kelowna’s lakeshore drains clear

Huge pumps to be used to keep lake water from backing up drainage systems along the lakeshore

Video: Peak levels for Salmon River downgraded

River flows remain at 100-year flood level, further flooding to depend on weather

Your Kelowna – Sarah Beebe

Find out what people in your community love about Kelowna

Metro Vancouver continues to pay highest gas tax at 51 cents/litre

Canadian Taxpayers Federation says rest of B.C., except Victoria, pays 38 cents in taxes per litre

Protect Canada’s parks from being ‘loved to death’ says study co-author

Lots of visitors pose a challenge to maintaining healthy populations of some endangered species

Sex assault supports vary in B.C. universities a year after provincial bill

The Sexual Violence and Misconduct Policy Act was passed in the spring of 2016

How to talk to your kids about Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why

BC Children’s Hospital psychiatrists offer tips ahead of TV show’s season 2 release

Torrid start to season for United U16 boys

Kelowna is unbeaten in Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League action and has won two tournaments

Grizzlies destroy bear-proof bin

Two grizzly bears make quick worth of the bear-proof bins at the BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

James continues to defend housing speculation tax

Removed from vacation homes, it still targets mostly B.C. homeowners

Most Read