YMCA of Okanagan program offers aging adults active living program

Choose to move is a health-focused program for older adults (YMCA of Okanagan)

Adults over the age of 65 who are inactive or dealing with chronic health conditions now have an option to get moving.

YMCA of Okanagan is offering a free program called Choose to Move. It’s a three-month, choice-based physical activity program, drawing on research from the University of British Columbia’s Active Aging Research team. The program features a certified Activity Coach, working with participants, to design a personalized physical activity program based on their interests, goals, and abilities.

“After starting the program, I feel stronger and less fatigued, my blood-work has improved and the activity has also helped with the side effects of my medication,” said a recent participant. “My Activity Coach was very understanding. The program helped motivate me and got me out of the house to socialize more.”

Choose to Move is free, and program participants will receive a free three-month YMCA membership. Sessions are held at the H2O Adventure and Fitness Centre, located at 4075 Gordon Dr. in Kelowna. Sessions can also be delivered virtually.

Information sessions will be held on Friday, Jan. 21, and Friday, Jan. 28 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. To register for a session, please contact Adriane Long at 250-491-9622 ext. 224, or email adriane.long@ymcaokanagan.ca.

More information about Choose To Move can also be found on the YMCA Okanagan website.

