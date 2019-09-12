WorkBC unveils new Youth Resource Centre in North Okanagan

Job seekers age 30 and under now have a dedicated space to look for work and improve their employability skills. WorkBC Vernon celebrates the opening of their new Youth Resource Centre Thursday, Sept. 19 on the ground floor of the Community Futures Building, 3105 33rd St.

Supported by a team of dedicated staff this fully accessible, newly designed space will have job boards and a host of job search resources including computers, printers and copiers. The YRC will also offer a wide variety of youth oriented employability workshops and the option to work one-to-one with an Employment Counsellor.

“The YRC is a welcoming place for youth, where they can access supports as they work on their job search and career planning activities,” says Angie Fisher, Youth Services Coordinator. “The centre will allow us to meet the needs of our young job seekers while providing them with a space that says….You are valued.”

The YRC will be unveiled at a grand opening event to celebrate the new WorkBC Employment Services Program, which also features a revitalized Adult Resource Centre. Attendees will have the chance to try out positions at an airport automotive shop, grocery store and more using a virtual job simulator from All Around Gamerz. There will be treats available, as we highlight a new local business, Sugarbee’s Ice Cream Company. Guests will also have the opportunity to view a commissioned one of a kind 6×3 foot graffiti mural by local Indigenous artist Sheldon Louis.

“We’re really excited about connecting with young people and supporting them on their journey to employment,” says Fisher.

Funded by the Province of British Columbia, the new WorkBC Centre grand opening takes place Sept.19 from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. There will be downtown dollar gift certificate draws and cake-cutting at 4:30 p.m.

Come learn about all the services offered through WorkBC Centres such as skills training, placement services, employability workshops, self-employment and more.

