B.C. Wildlife Federation offers a course called ‘Becoming an Outdoors Woman’ where women can learn archery, nature photography, proper handling of game meat, firearm safety and more (Brittany Webster/the Calendar)

B.C. Wildlife Federation offers a course called ‘Becoming an Outdoors Woman’ where women can learn archery, nature photography, proper handling of game meat, firearm safety and more (Brittany Webster/the Calendar)

Women taking over the backcountry: Outdoor course returns to Lake Country

The course runs June 2-4

The weekend course that empowers women to be independent in the backcountry is returning to Lake Country.

Becoming an Outdoors Woman is an all-inclusive, three-day course teaching women outdoor safety and wilderness survival.

Women can learn hunting techniques, fly-fishing, archery, wild game care, and more from expert instructors at Camp Winfield.

The course is hosted by the B.C. Wildlife Federation and runs June 2-4. A list of classes is still being finalized.

Learn more about Becoming an Outdoors Woman or register before the May 7 deadline by visiting bcwf.bc.ca.

READ MORE: Building confidence, gaining independence in the Okanagan while Becoming an Outdoors Woman

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Lake CountryOutdoorsWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Gender-neutral school washrooms endorsed by Central Okanagan trustees

Just Posted

Kelowna City Councillor Luke Stack. (Photo/City of Kelowna video)
Kelowna council to tee up future of Kelowna Springs Golf course

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Black smoke billows from West Kelowna house fire

B.C. Wildlife Federation offers a course called ‘Becoming an Outdoors Woman’ where women can learn archery, nature photography, proper handling of game meat, firearm safety and more (Brittany Webster/the Calendar)
Women taking over the backcountry: Outdoor course returns to Lake Country

Sweet Brigitte could be the newest member of your family for only $200. (Heather Reinderhoff/Facebook)
The things you find on the internet: Sweet Brigitte looking for new Okanagan home