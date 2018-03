Find out which events are taking place in the Okanagan and Shuswap this weekend

The weekend is here and it’s time to celebrate with all kinds of fun events happening up and down the Okanagan and in the Shuswap.

From play-off hockey to food bank drives, to a fun run that involves eating chocolate it’s going to be a busy weekend.

Be sure to check out the Elevator Race in Penticton and the Kelowna Fan Xpo, downtown.

Watch below to find out more.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.