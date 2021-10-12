Westbank Salvation Army Thrift Store hosting reopening event

After undergoing a major facelift over the last few weeks, the Westbank Salvation Army Thrift Store is celebrating by hosting a grand reopening event on Saturday, Oct. 16.

According to Westside Salvation Army’s community engagement manager Lenetta Parry, the store looks brighter, cleaner and is more organized.

“Our staff and volunteers have been working hard over the last month, working under the leadership of our design team Lisa Marie Pettovello and Cindy Brewster,” said Parry.

In terms of specifics, Parry detailed that the store has a new layout, lights have been changed, racks and shelves have been moved, walls have been covered with new paint, a grid wall and fixtures have been added.

“The only thing that has not changed is our great bargains,” she said.

Funds generated from the store go towards supporting support its programs, services and emergency relief efforts. Individuals and families who need additional help are provided vouchers, allowing them to shop in the store free of charge.

“Your support by shopping in our store, volunteering or donating your gently used and household items are needed more than ever to help support others in our community. So, in advance, thank you for your partnership,” said store officer Rob Henson.

The reopening will begin at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring local dignitaries, with the store opening to the public at 10:15 a.m. Until 2 p.m., BBQ and refreshments will be offered. Magician Leif David will be on-site from 10:30 a.m. to noon, while DJ Patrick Galley will also be in attendance to provide music. A photo booth will also be available, while socially distant tours of the facility will be provided upon request.

“We are so excited for the community to come see the improvements,” said Parry.

The donation welcome center will accept donations from Tuesday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The store will be open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

