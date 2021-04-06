WATCH: Penticton’s favourite goose has made a friend

The pair have been seen together for the past couple weeks

It seems Kevin, the famous Penticton goose, has a girlfriend.

The pair have been spotted together for the past week or two. Prior to this, Kevin had been swimming solo, ostracized from the local flock because of his broken wing.

In the fall and early winter, there were numerous attempts to catch Kevin to take him to a sanctuary before winter’s chill arrived. But the friendly bird always eluded capture.

Now, it seems things have worked out for the best and Kevin is living his best life with his new feathered friend.

Kyle Sunderman, one of Kevin’s longtime friends was the first to spot the pairing.

Sunderman befriended Kevin around a year ago, but lately he has been posting pictures of Kevin to local Facebook pages to keep people updated on his well-being.

The longtime Penticton resident works with adults with special needs. Visiting Kevin has become a morning ritual for them.

“We talk to him, and he’s gotten to know us. He will even come out of the water to visit if he sees us coming,” said Sunderman.

Kevin came right out of the water on Monday to come greet this reporter, along with his new friend. Likely, the pair were looking for food, but there is something calming about the big Canadian goose.

Sunderman is grateful to the famed goose for all the joy Kevin has brought to people through this challenging time during the pandemic.

“I’d say, through the past year, with COVID-19, Kevin has been the kind of light we’ve all needed.”

