WATCH: North Okanagan seniors groove to young band

The residents of Armstrong’s retirement community, Heaton Place, were treated to a very special performance Tuesday, April 21.

While seniors are following provincial directives and adhering to social distancing rules during COVID-19, Roots&Strings took it upon themselves to bring the entertainment to the them.

Roots&Strings is a self-claimed “genre-hopping” trio covering bluegrass, country, classic rock and more.

The band is comprised of keyboard and ukulele player Jackson Buller and the Konrad sisters on violin, Anna and Simone.

“A big heartfelt thank you to each one of you for sharing your passion of music with our seniors,” Heaton Place said. “You truly brought light to us all.”

