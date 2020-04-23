WATCH: North Okanagan seniors groove to young band

The residents of Armstrong’s retirement community, Heaton Place, were treated to a very special performance Tuesday, April 21.

While seniors are following provincial directives and adhering to social distancing rules during COVID-19, Roots&Strings took it upon themselves to bring the entertainment to the them.

Roots&Strings is a self-claimed “genre-hopping” trio covering bluegrass, country, classic rock and more.

The band is comprised of keyboard and ukulele player Jackson Buller and the Konrad sisters on violin, Anna and Simone.

“A big heartfelt thank you to each one of you for sharing your passion of music with our seniors,” Heaton Place said. “You truly brought light to us all.”

You can check out Roots&Strings latest music video here:

READ MORE: WATCH: Enderby seniors stay fit in self-isolation

READ MORE: Viral Vernon singer covers ’80s rock hit to lift spirits amid COVID-19

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap potter pours creative effort into supporting food bank
Next story
Shuswap resident making ‘positive books’ to uplift community

Just Posted

Province declares COVID-19 case at Kelowna retirement home

An outbreak was declared at Orchard Manor at Hawthorn Park

Kelowna Rockets name Terry McFaul head scout

McFaul has spent the last 29 seasons as a scout with the Rockets

Kelowna retains top spot as mid-size city for sport hosting

Two other communities were recognized, with Kamloops taking second place followed by Victoria in third

Westbank First Nation extends property tax deadline

The deadline extension provides relief for residents and business owners

Man charged with evading West Kelowna RCMP in stolen vehicle granted bail due to COVID-19

Judgement was made April 3, the day after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed at OCC

B.C. has 29 new COVID-19 cases, second poultry plant affected

Two cases at Coquitlam plant, new outbreaks in two hospitals

Fast driving, single-vehicle crash result in arrests by Chase RCMP

Three men arrested following incidents that attracted police attention

UPDATE: Chilliwack RCMP ask public to avoid Columbia Valley as search continues for armed man

Chilliwack man was driving a Toyota Tacoma and RCMP say his intentions are unknown

Citizens’ watchdog group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19

Elected MPs, senators and the governor general received their annual pay raises on April 1

Workplace design: Human connection in the workplace

Columnist Jules Galloway is the founder/owner of Evolve Design| Build

HAWTHORNE: Behaviour change and motivation

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne writes about creating a change plan that works

Vernon homeless camp destroyed by fire

BX-Swan Lake fire chief says the occupant lost all her possessions in the Thursday morning blaze

WATCH: North Okanagan seniors groove to young band

Roots&Strings performed a socially-distanced show for seniors in self-isolation amid COVID-19

North Okanagan produce workers fired for union rumblings

BC Labour Board found two Coldstream workers terminated for engaging in union discussions

Most Read