WATCH: Ice climbers scale rock wall off Vernon highway

Local shutterbug catches action at the unusual, yet popular, climbing spot on camera

Vernon area resident Rick Tverdochilb captured footage of ice climbers exploring a rock face near the roundabouts off Otter Lake Cross Road near Highway 97A. (Rick Tverdochilb - Facebook)

Local shutterbug Rick Tverdochilb had to stop his vehicle and take some photographs when he spotted two ice climbers working up the rock face just off Highway 97A.

This isn’t the first time that Tverdochilb has seen people take advantage of the unusual, yet somewhat popular climbing spot.

After moving from northern Alberta nearly six years ago to retire in Vernon, Tverdochilb said the first year he noticed climbers off the Otter Lake Cross Road roundabouts, there were around eight to 10 people.

“I was just in awe that first time,” he said.

Tverdochilb said he didn’t want to interfere with the climbers so he was sure to keep his distance when taking the photos over the weekend.

These shots differ from the amateur photographer’s normal portfolio, he said, as he normally focuses on landscapes and wildlife photography.

“When I see something that’s interesting, I usually stop and take a shot.”

