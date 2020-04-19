Volunteers at Angus Place in Summerland were out in front of the facility for a special parade on April 13. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Volunteers in Summerland hold a social distance parade

Event was held in front of Angus Place on April 13

Volunteers at Angus Place in Summerland held what they called a social distance parade a parade for residents of the seniors care facility on April 13.

MaryAnn Chartrand and her high school student volunteers organized the event as a way to bring cheer to residents at the facility.

READ ALSO: Education, not enforcement: B.C. bylaw officers keeping a watch on physical distancing

READ ALSO: Here’s how to talk to people who aren’t taking physical distancing seriously

Tanya Cameron, executive assistant at the care facility, said the volunteers normally come into the facility and spend time with the residents. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, these visits and other interactions have been stopped in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusParade

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
KAT Ranch operated in North Beach area between Summerland and Peachland

Just Posted

Toddler possibly involved in collision on Hollywood Road in Kelowna

Police and first responders are currently on scene

COSAR rescues two ATVers from Kettle Valley Railway

Two men had their ATV malfunction while exploring the area on April 18

Weekly roundup: More infected passengers at YLW, unemployment up, violence over sanitizer

A look at the top stories of the week

Kelowna animation studio creates quirky how to handwashing video

Yeti Farm Creative collaborated with a number of animators to encourage sanitation during COVID-19

#loveisgreaterthancovid19: Kelowna family shows support for those battling COVID-19

Kelowna’s Sharpe family is painting encouraging signage on people’s lawns to support those affected by the virus

B.C. police can now issue $2,000 tickets for reselling medical supplies, price gouging

Fines can be handed out by police, conservation officers and others

More than 10, including suspect and police officer, killed in Nova Scotia shooting

RCMP Nova Scotia reports Gabriel Wortman is now in custody

Is COVID-19 baby boom a myth? How relationships might be tested during the pandemic

Online hashtags have cropped up including #infectiouslycute and #madeinquarantine

Princeton council proposes up to $10,000 in fines under new wildlife bylaw

Princeton residents who put the community at risk by attracting wildlife to… Continue reading

Police arrest 14 people occupying empty Vancouver elementary school amid pandemic

Protesters were asking for housing during the COVID-19 crisis

Cause of Shuswap motorhome fire undetermined

Sicamous Fire Department doesn’t think it was suspicious; motorhome destroyed, nobody hurt

Volunteers in Summerland hold a social distance parade

Event was held in front of Angus Place on April 13

COLUMN: Virtual gatherings during the pandemic

Video conferences bring friends and family together in a time of physical distancing

BC Ferries vessel ‘sustains some damage’ after hard landing at Tsawwassen terminal

The incident did not lead to any injuries

Most Read